Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Trading Up 3.8%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $278.86 and last traded at $275.70. Approximately 18,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 43,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

