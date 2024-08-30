Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $82,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.