Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
GES has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?
Guess? Trading Up 1.4 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth $82,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 474,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.