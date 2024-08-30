Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

