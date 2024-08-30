Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.
Shares of GES opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
