Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.420-2.700 EPS.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guess? has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

