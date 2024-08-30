HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

