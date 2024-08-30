HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $96,859,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

