HB Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,077,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.80.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

