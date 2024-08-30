HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE YUM opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

