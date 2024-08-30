HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 32.0 %

NYSE:DG opened at $84.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.