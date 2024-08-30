Insider Buying: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Acquires $14,938.45 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director David J. Lee purchased 13,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,938.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,325.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

Featured Stories

