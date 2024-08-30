Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

