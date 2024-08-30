Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00.

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte



MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

