Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. BTIG Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 15340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

IART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

