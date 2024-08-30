IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.09 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $106.05 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

