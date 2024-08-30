iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 171,147 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

