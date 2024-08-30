iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $35.38

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $34.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 4,500,196 shares traded.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.