iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.