iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

