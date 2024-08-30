iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

