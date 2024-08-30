iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

