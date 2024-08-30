J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Bank of America

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.46.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

