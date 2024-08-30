J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-10.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.46.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

