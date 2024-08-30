J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.46.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

