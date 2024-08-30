Jean-Marc Gilson Acquires 500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $11,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,145.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 26th, Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 500 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $11,420.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 427 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $9,650.20.

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.68. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

