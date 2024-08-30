Jean-Marc Gilson Buys 500 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean-Marc Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jean-Marc Gilson bought 500 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,470.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jean-Marc Gilson acquired 427 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,650.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $804.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

