Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Kingfisher Stock Performance
Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.87.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.