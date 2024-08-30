Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.87.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

