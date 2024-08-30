Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.75-$2.25 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl's

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

