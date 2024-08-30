Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Kohl’s to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 239,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 223,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

