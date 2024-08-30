Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.83 million and $1.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Komodo alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,357,536 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.