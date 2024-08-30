Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Up 2.8%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 98,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 631,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

