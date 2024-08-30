Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,732,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 7,706,377 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

