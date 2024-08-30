Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,003.09

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $70.30 million and $17,003.09 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 147,328,738 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 147,341,019.90439057. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.48083992 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $21,671.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

