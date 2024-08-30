LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Stories

