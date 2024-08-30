LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter. LifeVantage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.81. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

