Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $635.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.68 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $568.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

