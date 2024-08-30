Mantle (MNT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $79.65 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.5940615 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $84,327,484.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

