Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.