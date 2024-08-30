Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza Acquires 2,742 Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza acquired 2,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,526.54.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE DNG opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.75.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

