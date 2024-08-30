Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

Shares of MRVL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

