Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

