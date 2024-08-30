Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.