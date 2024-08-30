MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,015.79 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,048.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,759.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,646.20.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

