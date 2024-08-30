MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,015.79 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $2,048.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,759.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,646.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

