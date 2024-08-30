Meter Governance Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.63 million and $80,042.24 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,324,624 coins and its circulating supply is 31,212,658 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,324,624 with 31,212,658 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.50763372 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $82,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

