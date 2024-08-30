Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.