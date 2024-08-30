Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $500.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

NYSE MSI opened at $437.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $439.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

