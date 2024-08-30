National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18, reports. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion.

NA stock opened at C$124.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.06. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.33.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

