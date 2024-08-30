NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.