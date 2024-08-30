Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $692.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $658.77 and a 200-day moving average of $628.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $298.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

