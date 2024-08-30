Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading 2.6% Higher

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 37,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 600,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

