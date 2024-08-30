Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %

NAT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

