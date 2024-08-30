Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.5 %
NAT stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
